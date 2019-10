Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Charlotte Murray.

The 34-year-old Omagh woman was last seen in October 2012.

Her body was never found, however her fiance Johnny Miller was found guilty of her murder yesterday following a three week trial.

A 47-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of assisting offenders, withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.