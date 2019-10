The Letterkenny Institute of Technology Ladies soccer side have started their CUFL season with victory at home.

They beat University Ulster Jordanstown 2-0 at the Port Road Complex. Tara O’Connor got the first while the victory was sealed with a Zoe Green penalty.

It’s been a good opening week for the LYIT soccer teams after the men also beat UUJ on Tuesday 5-1.

The LYIT Ladies are back in action in two weeks time against UCD.