Institute safely into League Cup Quarter Finals

Institute are though to the quarter finals of the Bet McLean League Cup after of a comfortable 3-0 victory over H&W Welders on Tuesday night at the Brandywell.

Dean Curry powered home a first half header with Jamie McIntyre adding a second via a 25 yard strik.

Former Letterkenny Rovers man Conor Tourish headed in the third home to seal the victory and a place in the last eight.

Coleriane, Ballymena United, Cliftonville, Linfield, Dundela and Crusaders are also through with one sport to be filled in the quarter finals.