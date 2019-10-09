Fisheries aid package “welcome but not what’s wanted” -KFO

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation says the fisheries aid package announced yesterday as part of Budget 2020 is welcome but not what is wanted.

The Government revealed that a €14 million aid package is to be distributed in the event of a no deal Brexit.

KFO CEO Sean O’Donoghue says the fund would only be available for a very limited time, therefore ignoring the long-term commercial ramifications in the industry if the Uk was to crash out of the EU.

He says for the industry to be in a position to actually need the funding aid would only mean one thing: