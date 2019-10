Dylan Browne McMonagle registered his first track win on Wednesday at Navan.

He guided 20/1 shot Jumellea to an easy victory in the feature Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The 7/2 favourite Mean Fomhair had to settle for second finishing six lengths behind the Donegal jockey’s mount.

Dylan made the step up last month after a successful pony career that spanned over 200 winners