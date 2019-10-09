Donegal Hoteliers criticise missed opportunity to support tourism

Hotels and guesthouses in Donegal have criticised the Government’s decision not to reverse the tourism VAT hike, which came into effect following last year’s budget.

The increase in VAT from 9% to 13.5% is said to have seriously undermined Irish tourism’s international competitiveness and the ability for hotels to re-invest in their business and local economy.

The hike, coupled with the sterling rate, is reportedly making Donegal 25% more expensive than competitors in Northern Ireland.

Paul Diver is Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation Donegal branch: