Declan Bonner – Tyrone is a mouth watering prospect

Donegal and Tyrone will lock horns once again in the Ulster championship after they were paired together in the quarter final for the 2020 competition.

The winner will progress to meet the victors of the Derry Armagh game.

Donegal will be at home on this occasion as the counties clash in the province for the fifth time in six years and an eighth time since 2011.

During that period, Donegal have won five Ulster titles while Tyrone have lifted the Anglo Celt Cup twice.

Under Declan Bonner, Donegal beat Tyrone at the semi final stage last year on route to winning back to back Ulster titles, that situation was reversed in 2017 as Mickey Harte’s side won their last four battle and went onto win a 15th Ulster crown.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner says it’s going to be a huge occasion…