Budget 2020: Still no definite timeline for Mica Redress rollout

Minister Joe McHugh says that there is still no confirmed start time for the mica redress scheme to begin in Donegal.

In yesterday’s Budget, the government confirmed that a total of 40 million euro would be set aside, but that some of these funds would also be dedicated to a pyrite redress scheme for homes in Dublin as well as the mica scheme.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show, Minister McHugh defended the government’s approach:

But Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue believes that the Government have had more than enough time to ‘get it right’ :