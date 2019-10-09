Almost 1 in 4 beds closures at Buncrana Community Hospital

It’s emerged that almost one in four beds at Buncrana Community Hospital are currently closed due to staff shortages.

The community nursing unit has been already been down five beds, going from 30 to 25 however its understood that there have been a further two bed closures in recent times.

Approval has been given to appoint two staff nurses and the HSE has committed to fully restoring services as soon as possible.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says this is just one example of how the recruitment embargo is impacting on the health service in Donegal: