Two teens wanted in connection with serious incident in Muff

Two teenagers are wanted in connection with what’s been described as a serious incident in the Ture area of Muff at the weekend.

On Saturday evening shortly after 7pm a man heard voices and knocking at his door and when he opened the door he was faced with two male youths aged approx. 16/17.

One of the males pushed his way in past the man into the sitting room where there were other female family members sitting.

The male lifted a laptop and threw it across the room and sat down. He then threatened the man with violence.

The second male remained standing in the doorway of the sitting room. The man/homeowner managed to overpower both of the young males and he physically removed them from his home.

Gardaí were then alerted to the scene.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time who may have observed the two males in question on the road, maybe looking for a lift or perhaps they got a lift to or from that location to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540 or to call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.