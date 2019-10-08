Ronan Boyce named on Ireland squad for Denmark friendlies

Ramelton’s Ronan Boyce has been called into the Republic of Ireland u19 squad for the first time ahead of two International friendlies against Denmark, in Sligo.

Republic Head Coach Tom Mohan has named his first squad of the season and had included Boyce among the seven defenders.

Boyce plays his football with Derry City and made his senior debut for the Candystrips in the victory over Cork City at the end of last month.

Mohan’s side will use the Danish double-header in preparations for the upcoming Qualifying Round games against Switzerland, Austria and Gibraltar.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Conor Noß is called into an Ireland squad for the first time. The German-born attacker has been part of recent first-team squads with the Bundesliga side in domestic and European games.

The opening match takes place in The Showgrounds on Friday, October 11 at 7pm, followed by the second game on Monday, October 14 at 1pm.

Republic of Ireland Under-19 Squad.

Goalkeepers: Sean Bohan (Bohemians), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Bobby Jones (Wigan Athletic)

Defenders: Ronan Boyce (Derry City), Ben Greenwood (AFC Bournemouth), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Arsenal), Mazeed Ogungbo (Arsenal), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jamie Bowden (Tottenham Hotspur), Barry Coffey (Celtic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Donal Higgins (Galway United), Conor Grant (Sheffield Wednesday), Harvey Neville (Manchester United), Armstrong Oko-Flex (Celtic), Tyreik Wright (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Tom Cannon (Everton), Ryan Cassidy (Watford), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Alex Gilbert (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Noß (Borussia Monchengladbach), George Nunn (Chelsea), Thomas Oluwa (Shamrock Rovers), Ross Tierney (Bohemians)