Road Safety Road Show returns

The importance of road safety and the dangers that exist on a daily basis on our roads is to be highlighted at this years Road Safety Roadshow which gets underway this morning.

Over 2,5000 student from across Donegal will attend the show today and tomorrow.

The annual event is hosted by Donegal County Council and the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and aims to positively influence the driving behaviour of young students.

Donegal Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell says everyone has a responsibility for road safety: