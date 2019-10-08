Revised visiting times for LUH Maternity Unit

Revised visiting times for the Maternity Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital have been announced.

Saolta says the changes are being implemented following feedback from new parents and in line with best practice guidelines internationally.

Going forward, partners will be allowed to visit between 11am and 8:30pm daily which Evelyn Smith, Director of Midwifery at the hospital says will allow time for rest and establishing a routine with the baby.

Apart from partners, the only other visitors who will be allowed onto the Maternity Unit will be grandparents and siblings of the newborn who can visit between 6:30pm and 8:30pm.

Ms Smith says they sought feedback from new mothers on their visiting policy and the overwhelming response was that there were too many visitors during their hospital stay and there was little time for the new parents to spend time together with their new baby.

People are now being asked to help the unit maintain a restful and comfortable environment for mothers and babies while they are in the Maternity Unit and to co-operate with the new visiting times.