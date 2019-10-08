Major efforts underway by Council to tackle Climate change

Major efforts are underway by Donegal County Council to tackle Climate change at a local level.

As part of on-going plans, the Council has agreed to sign up to and deliver on the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan which includes a range of 30 pollinator-friendly actions to choose from.

The issue was raised at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council with concerns at the meeting that no firm commitment was given to sign up to the plan.

Cllr Albert Doherty, who put forward a motion on the issue earlier this year is glad that the CEO of Donegal County Council provided clarity on the matter: