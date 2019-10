The Republic of Ireland women’s team will attempt to make it two wins from two when they face Ukraine in a Euro 2021 qualifier on Tuesday evening.

Vera Pauw takes charge of the side for the first time at a sell out at Tallaght Stadium, where kick off is at 7.30.

Ireland’s Group opponents Germany and Greece meet in Salonika this lunchtime.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland is expected to start while Milford’s Amber Barrett could also play.