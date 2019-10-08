Investigation continuing into Falcarragh house fire

Gardaí in Milford are seeking information in relation to a fire at a house in Upper Dunmore, Falcarragh.

The blaze happened overnight on the 3rd of October (Thursday) into the 4th of October (Friday).

The house was vacant at the time of the fire and it was totally destroyed.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire and it has not been ruled out that it may have been started maliciously.

Anyone who can offer any information on this incident are being asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.