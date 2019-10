Gardaí are looking for witnesses in relation to a theft from a car in St Johnston.

The theft occured on Saturday the 5th of October outside St Baithins Church between 7.10pm and 8.10pm, as the victim was attending mass.

The rear passenger window was smashed, and a sum of money and other items were stolen from the car.

Anyone who believes they can assist Gardaí with their investigation are being asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100.