Gardai hunt those behind overnight car theft in Bridgend

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to an unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Bridgend last night.

A tourist to the area had parked their car, a black Nissan Micra, outside a restaurant and went in for something to eat.

When inside she realised that she must have dropped her car keys and she then realised that the car had been stolen when she went back outside.

The timeframe for the theft of the car was between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

Gardai are urging anyone who was in the area with a dash-cam and who may have captured the car on it or anyone who witnessed anything that might assist with their enquiries to call Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.