Donegal County Council has confirmed that 50 private houses will be purchased for social housing this year.

The Social Housing Investment Programme and the Council are said to be continuing to purchase houses in areas of need throughout the county.

Cllr Paul Canning says while this is good progress by the local authority, there is also room for improvement.

He says that there are a vast number of ideal properties in south Inishowen which could be bought and restored by the Council: