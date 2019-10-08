Budget 2020 revealed this afternoon

Paschal Donohoe will announce the government’s plans for next year as he reveals Budget 2020 this afternoon.

It’s expected to be a conservative budget with a big focus on a potential no-deal Brexit.

This budget is limited by Brexit so what money it does have to spend you’re going to see it to aim at cost of living ideas.

More money for childcare and homecare packages, an increase in home carers tax credit and more money for fair deal.

Around 56,000 over 70s will get medical cards.

The help to buy scheme will be renewed but thresholds for application will change.

Carbon tax will likely increase by 6 euro a tonne – putting 2c on a litre of petrol or diesel, or about 15 euro on a tank of home heating oil.

Offsetting that will be a kind of just transition fund for workers at companies like Bord na Mona, an increase in the fuel allowance and grants for environmentally friendly home upgrades.

More gardaí and more money for children with special needs will be announced.

As the government tries to make what little it has go as far as possible.