Budget 2020 announced

Paschal Donohoe has announced a 1.2 billion euro budget package to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

It forms the major part of Budget 2020 along with carbon tax increases and a large jump in the health budget.

There won’t be large tax cuts or welfare increases.

The budget includes funding to protect businesses, agriculture and tourism if the UK crashes out of the EU.

Minister Paschal Donohoe revealed the measures this afternoon:

Also announced was a carbon tax increase so petrol and diesel costs will go up at midnight

Other home heating fuels will have the tax increase delayed until next May

Other environmental taxes announced too including a charge on new cars:

There’s also more environmental incentives

An extension of the help to buy scheme but little for renters

No big tax cuts

A record budget for health with more home help hours

50c extra tax on a pack of cigarettes

But no mention by Paschal Donohoe of a rise in the minimum wage which had been expected.