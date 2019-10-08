Breaking: Government approves floods fund for Donegal Town

A special flood fund has been activated for uninsured businesses that were affected by Storm Lorenzo in Donegal Town.



The emergency response agreed by Government today offers a one-off payment of up to €20,000 for a business that does not have insurance and was hit by the floods last Friday morning.

It’s been described as a humanitarian fund with a view towards providing for quick payments.

Initially a flood-hit business can get a €5,000 payment and subsequently they can apply for another payment of up to €15,000.

In a statement Donegal Minister Joe McHugh said: “A fund like this is vital in the aftermath of damage like we saw from Storm Lorenzo in Donegal Town. It can help businesses to get over the initial impact and for those unfortunate enough to have been hardest it will also help with the cost of repairs, new floors, damaged stock and new fixtures and fittings.”

The decision was agreed at Cabinet after Minister McHugh’s colleague Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys brought a memo on response to the flood damage.

The flood fund will be administered by the Irish Red Cross.

Minister McHugh said: “Any business people in Donegal Town that have been operating without flood insurance should look at this Government support as an option to get back up and running again.”

Meanwhile a separate emergency fund is also in place for homeowners who were hit by the floods in Donegal Town last week.

It is a humanitarian response operated through Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and any homeowner who needs support should contact their local Community Welfare Officer.