Additional funding for Mica affected homes included in Budget 2020

Funding for Mica affected homes in Donegal has been included in Budget 2020.

The Government has announced €40 million in funding for the existing pyrite remediation scheme.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says as the Pyrite scheme is nearing a close, much of that €40 million will be used to repair homes affected by the defective block issue in Donegal.

The funding is in addition to the €20 million announced by Government following last year’s Budget.

Government Ministers were also told today that costs to repair Mica affected homes is estimated to be in the region of €580 million.

Minister McHugh has committed now to keep the pressure on to ensure the scheme is rolled out without any further delay: