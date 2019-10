Education Minister Joe McHugh says as much of the budget was focused on a no deal Brexit there was limited maneuver for an increase to the budget for education.

He has however, announced that there will be an increase in positions for over 1000 SNAs and 600 extra teachers.

A pilot book scheme is to be rolled out in the coming year with a view towards introducing free books for primary schools.

Minister McHugh says there will be a specific focus on special education in the year ahead: