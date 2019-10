Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill will clash once again in the Donegal Senior Football Championship Final.

Holders Gaoth Dobhair beat Kilcar 3-08 to 0-12 thanks to goals from Eamonn Collum, Daire O’ Baoil and Kevin Cassidy while Naomh Conaill hit the final three scores in their semi final to beat St Eunan’s 15 points to 1-11.

The game on Sunday 20th October is a repeat of last years final – Brendan Devenney feels Gaoth Dobahir will be favourites…