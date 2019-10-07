Stained glass windows smashed in suspected hate crime

Police in Derry are investigating a report of criminal damage in Claudy at the weekend.

In a statement Inspector Vince Redmond said: “Police received a report shortly after 8:50am yesterday morning that a number of stained glass windows at a hall on Gregg Road had been smashed.

It’s believed this happened between 9pm on Saturday and 7:30 yesterday morning.

Police say that the incident is being treated as a hate crime at this time, and enquiries are continuing.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who knows anything about this incident to call them on the non emergency number 101.