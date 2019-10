Two Donegal men have been elected to the top table of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association following Sunday’s National Convention in Belmullet, County Mayo.

Raphoe’s Peter O’Donnell is the first man from the county to be voted onto the IABA’s Central Council.

While Paddy Gallagher who lives in Maynooth and is a native of Donegal Town was elected Secretary.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Peter O’Donnell said it is huge boost for Donegal boxing to have two representatives elected…