Police say that a Derry woman who is missing since Friday may have crossed the border.

Ellie Stokes left home on Friday evening at 5.30pm in a white BMW to go shopping in the town.

The 29 year old hasn’t been seen since.

Police and Ellie’s family are concerned for her welfare.

There is information to suggest that she could be in the Republic of Ireland.

Anyone who may have seen her is being urged to contact police on 101.