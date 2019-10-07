Local Link confirms no break in Moville to L’Kenny service

It has been confirmed today that North West Busways will, through Local Link continue to operate their Moville to Letterkenny bus route on a short term basis.

The operator was due to discontinue the route next Monday, however, until a permanent contractor is in place there will be no break in service.

In addition, a feeder service from Moville to Carndonagh will operate and will connect with the Carndonagh to Letterkenny route, taking in Gleneely, Culdaff and Malin which will be run by a private operator.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has welcomed today’s announcement: