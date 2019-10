IBEC says Government intervention will be like a life-support for some businesses if there’s a no-deal Brexit.

It’s calling for State Aid support worth 1.5 billion euro over the next three years if a deal isn’t struck when the UK leaves the EU.

IBEC wants the state to re-introduce an enhanced Enterprise Stabilisation Fund, like it did during the financial crisis in 2009.

Fergal O’Brien – who is IBEC’s Director of Policy and Public Affairs – says rural Ireland could be adversely affected: