DMC host Tarmac Championship Awards

With the rallying season coming to close over the next few weeks, Its time for the awards to be handed out.

On Saturday 19th October in the Mount Errigal Hotel the Tarmac Rally Championship Annual Awards will take centre stage.

The Tarmac Championship is the one the Drivers and Co-drivers all want to win and this years Champion’s Craig Breen & Paul Nagle will be attendance on the night to receive their overall awards as well as the other winners such as Callum Devine, Alister Fisher and many more.

With an expected crowd of up to 300 converging in Letterkenny, its shaping up to a great night with music by renowned local band Eldorado.

More details will be out in the coming days including some more guests and other features on the night.

Tickets can be purchased from any of the committee members for the price of €50.