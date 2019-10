An Indian restaurant in Donegal was one of 12 businesses on which closure orders were imposed last month by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

Orders were also served on premises in Meath, Dublin, Louth and Cork.

The closure order was served on Taste of India, 39 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny under the EC Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations 2010 on September 26th.

The order has since been lifted.