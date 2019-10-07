Calls for immediate review of Council’s housing policy

A section of Donegal County Council’s housing policy has been described as too rigid with calls for an immediate review.

Aspiring homeowners in the county are said to be having problems when they seek to build an S.I. house on their land but are refused, because policy states that if social housing is available in that area you cannot be granted an S.I. house.

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr Martin McDermott says a change in policy would fare better for rural areas and has described the current system as unfair: