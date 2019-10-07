46 year old charged with attempted child abduction in Derry appears in court

A 46 year old man charged with six counts of attempted child abduction in Derry has been remanded in custody.

Krzysztof Kubala of Lisfannon Park, Derry appeared at Derry Magistrates Court today, charged with the attempted abduction of five boys and one girl on Friday last in the Strathfoyle area of the city.

A police officer connected Polish national, Kubala to the charges.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the main difficulty for the defence was the lack of a suitable address.

He said he believed even if there was an address police would still be opposed to bail and the officer confirmed that was so.

No further details of the charges were given with the defendant remanded in custody to appear again on October 17th.