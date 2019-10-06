Reaction to Gaoth Dobhair’s victory over Kilcar

Gaoth Dobhair have beaten Kilcar 3-08 to 0-12 to book their place in the Donegal Senior Football Championship final.

A Kevin Cassidy goal eight minutes from the end of the match put Gaoth Dobhair five ahead.

Mark McHugh brough Kilcar back to within four but Cian Mulligan scored Gaoth Dobhair’s and the match’s final score to put the gap back out to five.

Gaoth Dobhair will now take on Naomh Conaill in what is a repeat of last year’s final.

After the game Tom Comack spoke to Gaoth Dobhair’s Odhran Mac Niallais…

Tom also spoke to Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O’Donnell…