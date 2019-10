Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following a burglary at a residential premises in the Foyle Crescent area of Newbuildings on Friday night.

It was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area between 8:20pm and 9:40pm. The property was ransacked, with cash and jewellery being taken during the incident.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Detectives at Strand Road.