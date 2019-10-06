Naomh Conaill beat St Eunan’s to reach Donegal Senior Football Championship Final- FT Report

Naomh Conaill have beaten St Eunan’s 0-15 to 1-11 to reach their third Donegal Senior Football Championship final in as many years.

At half time, Naomh Conaill led 0-8 to 0-6 but just 12 minutes into the second half St Eunan’s scored a goal through Eoin McGeehan to level the game.

With just 10 minutes left in the game, Niall O’Donnell put the Cathedral Town men two points ahead but Naomh Conaill battled back and scored the winning score in injury time through an Eoin McGettigan free.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh were there for Highland Radio Sport…