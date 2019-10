Naomh Conaill beat St Eunan’s 0-15 to 1-11 to reach the Donegal Senior Football Championship final.

Naomh Conaill led by two at half time but an Eoin McGeehan goal 12 minutes into the second half got St Eunan’s level.

Ultimately the Cathedral Town men were defeated by the finest of margins.

After the game, Tom Comack got the thoughts of St Eunan’s defender Caolan Ward…