Naomh Conaill manager Martin Reegan is delighted his Naomh Conaill side are in their third Donegal Senior Football Championship final in the last three years.

They beat St Eunan’s 0-15 to 1-11 at Mac Cuamhail Park on Sunday afternoon.

A late Eoin McGettigan free was the difference between the two sides who were level a total of eight times.

After the game, Martin Reegan spoke to Tom Comack…