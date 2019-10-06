Jason Quigley excited to get back into the ring

Jason Quigley has revealed that he is excited by the appointment of his new coach Andy Lee and admits that already he has seen some changes in his game after the couple of weeks since he joined his team.

Quigley feels “that the experience of Lee’s path to becoming a middleweight world champion has similarities and they could offer the spike that he requires”.

Jason Quigley spoke with Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport about his new coach appointment and bouncing back into the ring on December 6th in California…