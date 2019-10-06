Gaoth Dobhair through to Donegal Senior Football Championship Final after victory over Kilcar- FT Report

Reigning Donegal Senior Football champions Gaoth Dobhair are through to the Donegal Senior Championship final after beating Kilcar on a scoreline of 3-08 to 0-12.

Kilcar started the game the brightest but a Eamonn Collum goal 23 minutes into the match put Gaoth Dobhair 1-3 to 0-4 ahead and at half time Gaoth Dobhair led 1-4 to 0-5.

A Daire O Baoill goal early into the second half put five points between the sides, Kilcar battled back to get the deficit down to two but Kevin Cassidy got Gaoth Dobhair’s third goal of the game to secure their passage to the final.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh were there for Highland Radio Sport…