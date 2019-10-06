DSFC Semi Finals LIVE on Highland

It’s Super Sunday in the Donegal Senior Club Championship this weekend with the semi finals double header at MacCumhaill Park.

At 1.30pm St Eunan’s play Naomh Conaill and then at 3.30pm defending champions Gaoth Dobhair take on Kilcar.

Join the Highland Team of Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh in Ballybofey for full live match commentary on air and online at highlandradio.com.

Highland Radio will also be providing the commentary for the St Eunan’s v Naomh Conaill first semi final which will also be streamed on Donegal GAA. Click here to purchase your ticket.

