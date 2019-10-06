Donegal Junior League Results 06/10/19

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division                       

Milford United 3 v 6 Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers 5 v 1 Donegal Town

Castlefin Celtic 3 v 2 Cranford United

Bonagee United 1 v 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic

Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Keadue Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic

Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 2 Lifford Celtic

Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 2 Ballybofey United

Gweedore Celtic 6 v 1 St. Catherines

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 0 Glenree United

Lagan Harps 3 v 5 Gweedore United

Curragh Athletic 1 v 4 Swilly Rovers

Whitestrand United 0 v 2 Raphoe Town

