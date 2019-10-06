Donegal Junior League Results 06/10/19

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Milford United 3 v 6 Drumkeen United
Cappry Rovers 5 v 1 Donegal Town
Castlefin Celtic 3 v 2 Cranford United
Bonagee United 1 v 3 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Keadue Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 2 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic
Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 2 Lifford Celtic
Drumoghill F.C. 2 v 2 Ballybofey United
Gweedore Celtic 6 v 1 St. Catherines
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 0 Glenree United
Lagan Harps 3 v 5 Gweedore United
Curragh Athletic 1 v 4 Swilly Rovers
Whitestrand United 0 v 2 Raphoe Town