Council urged to ensure Twin Towns adequately linked to proposed bypass

Donegal County Council is being urged to ensure Ballybofey and Stranorlar will be adequately linked to the proposed bypass for the towns.

The proposed bypass will potentially be up to 5km from the towns centre with ongoing concern over the possible impact this will have on the local economy.

The local authority says that every effort in this regard will continue to be made separate to but in parallel with the TEN-T Project and that this will be taken into account when the Town Plan is being prepared.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says it’s imperative that the final decision on the link road is the right one.