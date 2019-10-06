Athletics Review: Donegal Even Ages and Masters Cross Country Championship

The Donegal Even Ages and The Masters Cross-Country Championships took place in Aghyaran on Sunday.

Clare McGuigan of Lifford/Strabane AC won the women’s event whilst Karl Doogan of Letterkenny AC won the men’s event in The Masters Cross-Country Championships.

In the teams section The Rosses AC won the women’s section and Finn Valley AC won the men’s section.

On the International front Ciara Mageean finished 10th in the World 1500 metres in Doha.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the weekend’s action…