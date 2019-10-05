Ulster Senior League defeated by Munster Senior League- Reaction

The Ulster Senior League were defeated 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in a 5 goal encounter against the Munster Senior League. Goals from BJ Banda and Michéal Doherty weren’t enough on the day.

Ulster’s first real chance of breaking the deadlock was when Stephen Duffy shot from 20 yards out by the Munster keeper Brendan O’Connell made an excellent save. It wasn’t till the 26th minute that the game came to life. Sean Hume passed the ball down the left hand side of the pitch to BJ Banda and the Letterkenny Rovers front man raced into the box and hammered home past O’Connell.

Ulster were playing well in this period but disaster struck for Anthony Gorman’s side minutes to go to half time. Peter Doherty was unfortunate to put the ball into his own net in the 43rd minute and almost immediately after that Munster took the lead through a header from Ethan Hurley.

Gordon Walker made it 3-1 to Munster with a powerful header past Gavin Cullen in the 58th minutes and it looked like it was game over at that stage but Munster had a man sent off for two bookable offences and Ulster took advantage of this in the 79 minute when Michéal Doherty scored to make it 3-2. Munster held out for all 3 points tough in a game which was played throughout in monsoon like conditions.

After the game Chris Ashmore spoke to Ulster Senior League manager Anthony Gorman…