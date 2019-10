St Naul’s are through to the Donegal Intermediate Football Championship final after they defeated Naomh Brid 1-9 to 1-18.

They will have to wait a little bit longer to find out who their opponents will be though after Aodh Rua and Cloughaneely played out a 0-14 to 0-14 draw after extra time.

After the game Frank Craig spoke to Cloughaneely manager Michael Lynch…

Frank also spoke with Aodh Rua assistant manager Phillip O’Reilly…