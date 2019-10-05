South Donegal flooding could have been prevented – Cope

Thursday nights flooding in Donegal Town and surrounding areas could have been prevented.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher who says the Government must immediately sanction a full technical assessment of the town and surrounding areas in order for a comprehensive strategy to be put in place.

A significant number of homes and businesses were damaged by the flooding caused by Storm Lorenzo with major clean up operations carried out yesterday.

Deputy Gallagher says, this is the third time the area has been flooded in the past three years and while a long term solution is needed, what is vital in the interim is for flood prevention funding to be provided: