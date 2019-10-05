Martin Harley wins first stakes race down under

Donegal Jockey Martin Harley took his first stakes win in Australian on Saturday at Flemington.

The Trentagh man guided Warming to victory in the Listed Super Impose Stakes (1800m), his second win since starting life in Australian last month.

Warning finished two lengths ahead of Independent Road and Huntly Castle.

The win could lead to a ride in the upcoming Australian Derby.

Irishman Martin Harley hasn’t been in Australia very long but he’s enjoying success on a Group 1 day already for @FreedmanRacing! pic.twitter.com/DrYQoilH8G — Racing.com (@Racing) October 5, 2019