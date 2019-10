Detectives have charged a 24 year old man with aggravated burglary. He is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court this morning, Saturday 5th October.

The charge is in connection with an aggravated burglary in the Corgary Road area of Castlederg on the night of Tuesday, 19 February.

It was reported that three masked men entered the property and threatened the occupants with metal poles before making off with a sum of money.